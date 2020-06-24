All apartments in Aurora
Location

583 S Mobile Pl, Aurora, CO 80017
Center Pointe

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3-Bedroom Townhome In Aurora South! Minutes To Buckley Air Force Base! (Available Immediately) - Stars & Stripes Homes Inc. Welcomes You To This Great Townhome In A Great Location! Located Off E. Alameda Pkwy and S. Buckley Road/S. Airport Blvd, Townhome Is Literally Minutes From Buckley AFB, Shopping, Dining, I-225, I-70, Aurora City Center and University of Colorado Hospital Complex! This Spacious Townhome Offers 1730 Finished Square Feet! Master Bedroom With Private Bathroom & Walk In Closet. Enjoy The Wood Laminate And Tile Flooring Throughout The Home. Attached 2-Car Garage, Cool Air Conditioning And Bonus Loft Area, Ceiling Fans, Crawl Space, Snow and Trash Removal Round Out This Townhome! Sorry, No Section 8 Accepted.Owners Are Not Accepting Pets At This Time. Qualified Applicant Will Need Minimum 640 Credit Score.

Home Is Professionally Managed By Justin Sadler Of Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc, - A Colorado Based Real Estate & Property Management Company.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2428985)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 583 S. Mobile Place have any available units?
583 S. Mobile Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 583 S. Mobile Place have?
Some of 583 S. Mobile Place's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 583 S. Mobile Place currently offering any rent specials?
583 S. Mobile Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 583 S. Mobile Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 583 S. Mobile Place is pet friendly.
Does 583 S. Mobile Place offer parking?
Yes, 583 S. Mobile Place offers parking.
Does 583 S. Mobile Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 583 S. Mobile Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 583 S. Mobile Place have a pool?
No, 583 S. Mobile Place does not have a pool.
Does 583 S. Mobile Place have accessible units?
No, 583 S. Mobile Place does not have accessible units.
Does 583 S. Mobile Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 583 S. Mobile Place does not have units with dishwashers.
