583 S. Mobile Place

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan walk in closets Property Amenities garage pet friendly

Spacious 3-Bedroom Townhome In Aurora South! Minutes To Buckley Air Force Base! (Available Immediately) - Stars & Stripes Homes Inc. Welcomes You To This Great Townhome In A Great Location! Located Off E. Alameda Pkwy and S. Buckley Road/S. Airport Blvd, Townhome Is Literally Minutes From Buckley AFB, Shopping, Dining, I-225, I-70, Aurora City Center and University of Colorado Hospital Complex! This Spacious Townhome Offers 1730 Finished Square Feet! Master Bedroom With Private Bathroom & Walk In Closet. Enjoy The Wood Laminate And Tile Flooring Throughout The Home. Attached 2-Car Garage, Cool Air Conditioning And Bonus Loft Area, Ceiling Fans, Crawl Space, Snow and Trash Removal Round Out This Townhome! Sorry, No Section 8 Accepted.Owners Are Not Accepting Pets At This Time. Qualified Applicant Will Need Minimum 640 Credit Score.



Home Is Professionally Managed By Justin Sadler Of Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc, - A Colorado Based Real Estate & Property Management Company.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2428985)