5745 Genoa Way

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking

This lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in First Creek Farm will welcome you with 891 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, island, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, ceiling fans, and walk in closets. Parking for this property is 2 reserved parking spots.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or enjoy spending time with your loved ones at the community clubhouse or fitness center. Within walking distance are biking/walking and many shopping/dining options such as Fitzsimmons, DIA, and Stapleton.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.



