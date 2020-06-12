All apartments in Aurora
5745 Genoa Way

5745 N Genoa Way · No Longer Available
Location

5745 N Genoa Way, Aurora, CO 80019

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
This lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in First Creek Farm will welcome you with 891 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, island, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, ceiling fans, and walk in closets. Parking for this property is 2 reserved parking spots.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or enjoy spending time with your loved ones at the community clubhouse or fitness center. Within walking distance are biking/walking and many shopping/dining options such as Fitzsimmons, DIA, and Stapleton.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5745 Genoa Way have any available units?
5745 Genoa Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 5745 Genoa Way have?
Some of 5745 Genoa Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5745 Genoa Way currently offering any rent specials?
5745 Genoa Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5745 Genoa Way pet-friendly?
No, 5745 Genoa Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 5745 Genoa Way offer parking?
Yes, 5745 Genoa Way offers parking.
Does 5745 Genoa Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5745 Genoa Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5745 Genoa Way have a pool?
No, 5745 Genoa Way does not have a pool.
Does 5745 Genoa Way have accessible units?
No, 5745 Genoa Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5745 Genoa Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5745 Genoa Way does not have units with dishwashers.
