Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5745 Genoa Way

5745 North Genoa Way
Location

5745 North Genoa Way, Aurora, CO 80019

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
key fob access
pet friendly
If you would like to look at this location please let me know.

3 BEDROOM 2 BATH 1,346 SQUARE FOOT CONDO FOR RENT

5745 N. Genoa Way #202, Aurora CO 80019.
$2000.00 per month rent.

CALL 720-288-0601 or EMAIL bradspads@hotmail.com
View video: https://youtu.be/nNfbu99VnZM
 
It is located just a few miles away from the Denver Airport and the Gaylord Hotel and Convention Center in a fast growing newly developing neighborhood. Adjacent to Green Valley Ranch. There are several transportation options available to the airport. Ideal for individuals who travel regularly or work at the airport. It is near the RTD train to the airport and downtown. You can be downtown to Union station in 28 minutes. The drive to the airport is about 10 minutes.
 
The community which the condo is located within is gated. There is ample parking just outside the front door. The community provides use of the pool, hot tub, and a state-of-the-art fitness facility at no additional cost. The community also has a private green space, park, playground, and grills provided for your enjoyment. Across the street from the condo is a public park, playground, as well as bicycle and walking paths.
 
The condo is on the second floor providing increased security and efficiency. This 2nd floor location insures unabated westerly views of the mountains and the city.
 
The condo has recently gone through a remodel in 2018 and now includes the following:
· Keyless entry system. The tenant will not receive a key to the front door insuring no lost keys or tenant lock out. Additionally, the door automatically locks once closed for increased security.
· Premium rugged hard surface flooring with sound dampening properties has been installed throughout the entire unit.
· Vaulted ceilings with high efficiency ceiling fans in the living room and all bedrooms.
· All light fixtures are LED and highly efficient
· NEST Smart thermostat installed
· NEW high efficiency furnace, air conditioner, and water heater have been installed during the remodel in 2018.
· Gas Fireplace with light switch control
· 2 large balconies. One off the main living area and one off the master bedroom. Both with enough space for several patio chairs
· Large laundry room with washer and dryer provided.
· The kitchen includes a Dishwasher, Glass Top range, Over the range microwave, refrigerator, heavy duty garbage disposal, significant counter space with upgraded tile countertop and backsplash, significant kitchen cabinet space.
· All windows and glass doors have cellular black out blinds with continuous loop control. This provides for near complete darkness within the unit when they are closed. Additionally, they provide a level of insulation increasing efficiency by keeping the cold and heat out.
· Each bedroom has a large closet. In the master bedroom and 3rd bedroom the closets are walk in.
· There is a large amount of additional storage in a linen closet, a large hall coat closet, and a LARGE storage closet attached to the master bedroom balcony.
· Chair height toilets with no slam lids have been installed in both bathrooms.
· Both baths include a shower and bathtub combo. The master bathtub is a large garden tub.
· Both bathrooms include premium porcelain sinks. The master bathroom includes 2 sinks.
· Both bathrooms include recessed mirrored medicine cabinets.
 
 
The unit is pre-wired to each room to provide Cable, Satellite, or over the air Television service. Tenant pays for any utility used excluding water service, sewer service, and trash disposal.

Interested parties will be required to complete an application and background check. We do not accept dogs as pets. We Approved applicants will be required to pay first month’s rent plus a deposit. The deposit is $2000, this could be lower for well qualified applicants. We do have the ability to take a credit card for your initial payment. Minimum 12-month lease is required. Monthly rental rate is negotiable based on lease term.
 
IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN APPLYING TO RENT THIS LOCATION PLEASE SEND AN EMAIL TO bradspads@hotmail.com REQUESTING AN APPLICATION. A LINK WILL BE EMAILED BACK TO YOU. THERE IS A FEE ASSOCIATED WITH THE APPLICATION WHICH WILL BE REFUNDED TO YOU IF YOU TAKE THE PLACE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

