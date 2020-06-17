All apartments in Aurora
Last updated October 6 2019

5723 N. Gibralter Way #307

5723 Gibralter Way · No Longer Available
Location

5723 Gibralter Way, Aurora, CO 80019

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice Clean 1BR Condo Close To DIA/Gated Community/Green Valley Ranch - Don't miss out on this great condo!!! Spacious bedroom that has a private deck!! Huge walk-in closet!!! Nice sized balcony!!! Large Laundry room with washer and dryer included, coat closet and Linen closet for extra storage!!! Spacious Dining room and Living room with Fireplace!!!! Neutral colors and laminate wood flooring throughout!! Clean and in great condition!!! Ready to move in. Plenty of parking. Short walk to clubhouse/fitness/pool. Gated community!! Close to public transportation, shopping, I70/E470. Perfect for DIA/airline employee. Small pets only with owner approval. Includes water and trash!!! Contact Stuart at Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com or 720.697.0716 to schedule a showing!

Professionally Managed by Shari Oliver-Watkins Owner/Associate Broker, Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc.

(RLNE5160945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5723 N. Gibralter Way #307 have any available units?
5723 N. Gibralter Way #307 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 5723 N. Gibralter Way #307 have?
Some of 5723 N. Gibralter Way #307's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5723 N. Gibralter Way #307 currently offering any rent specials?
5723 N. Gibralter Way #307 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5723 N. Gibralter Way #307 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5723 N. Gibralter Way #307 is pet friendly.
Does 5723 N. Gibralter Way #307 offer parking?
Yes, 5723 N. Gibralter Way #307 offers parking.
Does 5723 N. Gibralter Way #307 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5723 N. Gibralter Way #307 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5723 N. Gibralter Way #307 have a pool?
Yes, 5723 N. Gibralter Way #307 has a pool.
Does 5723 N. Gibralter Way #307 have accessible units?
No, 5723 N. Gibralter Way #307 does not have accessible units.
Does 5723 N. Gibralter Way #307 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5723 N. Gibralter Way #307 does not have units with dishwashers.
