5723 N. Gibralter Way #307

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice Clean 1BR Condo Close To DIA/Gated Community/Green Valley Ranch - Don't miss out on this great condo!!! Spacious bedroom that has a private deck!! Huge walk-in closet!!! Nice sized balcony!!! Large Laundry room with washer and dryer included, coat closet and Linen closet for extra storage!!! Spacious Dining room and Living room with Fireplace!!!! Neutral colors and laminate wood flooring throughout!! Clean and in great condition!!! Ready to move in. Plenty of parking. Short walk to clubhouse/fitness/pool. Gated community!! Close to public transportation, shopping, I70/E470. Perfect for DIA/airline employee. Small pets only with owner approval. Includes water and trash!!! Contact Stuart at Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com or 720.697.0716 to schedule a showing!



Professionally Managed by Shari Oliver-Watkins Owner/Associate Broker, Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc.



(RLNE5160945)