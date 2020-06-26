All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 5045 South Ventura Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
5045 South Ventura Street
Last updated August 5 2019 at 8:54 PM

5045 South Ventura Street

5045 South Ventura Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5045 South Ventura Street, Aurora, CO 80015
Prides Crossing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a spacious kitchen with a large island, and gorgeous backsplash. (Updated photo's coming soon!) You'll love the oversized vaulted living room, and the proximity to Marina Park & Meadow Point Elementary School. This one won't last long. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5045 South Ventura Street have any available units?
5045 South Ventura Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 5045 South Ventura Street currently offering any rent specials?
5045 South Ventura Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5045 South Ventura Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5045 South Ventura Street is pet friendly.
Does 5045 South Ventura Street offer parking?
No, 5045 South Ventura Street does not offer parking.
Does 5045 South Ventura Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5045 South Ventura Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5045 South Ventura Street have a pool?
No, 5045 South Ventura Street does not have a pool.
Does 5045 South Ventura Street have accessible units?
No, 5045 South Ventura Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5045 South Ventura Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5045 South Ventura Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5045 South Ventura Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5045 South Ventura Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave
Aurora, CO 80013
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd
Aurora, CO 80014
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street
Aurora, CO 80015
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St
Aurora, CO 80012
Retreat at Fitzsimons
13700 East 5th Circle
Aurora, CO 80011
Stone Cliff
17886 E Greenwood Dr
Aurora, CO 80013

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College