4994 S Eagle Cir

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

Upscale home with jacuzzi spa and basement suite - Property Id: 253183



This house provides a wonderful opportunity to live close to the DTC area with easy access to main roads. It offers privacy whilst still including community amenities: a pool and nearby park.

Apart of the Cherry Creek School district, it is a patio home. It comes with a fenced backyard that does not require any maintenance. This house has a huge master bedroom with a whirlpool bath and heated floors. The vaulted-ceiling living room, sizable kitchen, as well as an in-home office are other appreciable features. As well as this, the house has a finished basement that accommodates a mother-in-law suite with a separate kitchen. A 2-car garage and nearby guest parking are also included.

The owner is responsible for HOA dues which contribute to landscaping, grass mowing, snow removal, and pool access. The tenant pays all utilities. The background check report will be requested and should be paid upfront for each adult intending to live on the property.

