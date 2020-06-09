All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 30 2020 at 10:58 PM

4994 S Eagle Cir

4994 South Eagle Circle · (720) 979-6443
Location

4994 South Eagle Circle, Aurora, CO 80015
Shenandoah

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $2300 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Upscale home with jacuzzi spa and basement suite - Property Id: 253183

This house provides a wonderful opportunity to live close to the DTC area with easy access to main roads. It offers privacy whilst still including community amenities: a pool and nearby park.
Apart of the Cherry Creek School district, it is a patio home. It comes with a fenced backyard that does not require any maintenance. This house has a huge master bedroom with a whirlpool bath and heated floors. The vaulted-ceiling living room, sizable kitchen, as well as an in-home office are other appreciable features. As well as this, the house has a finished basement that accommodates a mother-in-law suite with a separate kitchen. A 2-car garage and nearby guest parking are also included.
The owner is responsible for HOA dues which contribute to landscaping, grass mowing, snow removal, and pool access. The tenant pays all utilities. The background check report will be requested and should be paid upfront for each adult intending to live on the property.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253183
Property Id 253183

(RLNE5674020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4994 S Eagle Cir have any available units?
4994 S Eagle Cir has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4994 S Eagle Cir have?
Some of 4994 S Eagle Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4994 S Eagle Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4994 S Eagle Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4994 S Eagle Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 4994 S Eagle Cir is pet friendly.
Does 4994 S Eagle Cir offer parking?
Yes, 4994 S Eagle Cir does offer parking.
Does 4994 S Eagle Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4994 S Eagle Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4994 S Eagle Cir have a pool?
Yes, 4994 S Eagle Cir has a pool.
Does 4994 S Eagle Cir have accessible units?
No, 4994 S Eagle Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 4994 S Eagle Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4994 S Eagle Cir has units with dishwashers.
