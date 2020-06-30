All apartments in Aurora
4973 S. Dillon Street Unit 129

4973 South Dillon Street · No Longer Available
Location

4973 South Dillon Street, Aurora, CO 80015
Shenandoah

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
online portal
Updated 2BD, 2BA Condo Across from Cherry Creek State Park - You can watch a video tour here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DoLToIEKK3k&feature=youtu.be

Schedule anin-person tour at keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $30 monthly hoa fee that covers water, sewer, and trash.
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of a month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a month's rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE4203377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4973 S. Dillon Street Unit 129 have any available units?
4973 S. Dillon Street Unit 129 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4973 S. Dillon Street Unit 129 have?
Some of 4973 S. Dillon Street Unit 129's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4973 S. Dillon Street Unit 129 currently offering any rent specials?
4973 S. Dillon Street Unit 129 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4973 S. Dillon Street Unit 129 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4973 S. Dillon Street Unit 129 is pet friendly.
Does 4973 S. Dillon Street Unit 129 offer parking?
Yes, 4973 S. Dillon Street Unit 129 offers parking.
Does 4973 S. Dillon Street Unit 129 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4973 S. Dillon Street Unit 129 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4973 S. Dillon Street Unit 129 have a pool?
No, 4973 S. Dillon Street Unit 129 does not have a pool.
Does 4973 S. Dillon Street Unit 129 have accessible units?
No, 4973 S. Dillon Street Unit 129 does not have accessible units.
Does 4973 S. Dillon Street Unit 129 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4973 S. Dillon Street Unit 129 has units with dishwashers.

