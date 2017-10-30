4933 South Carson Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #999310.



This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Aurora will welcome you with 922 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, stone tile countertops, a pantry, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy fireplace. Parking for this property are 2 reserved parking spots.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from the porch, fenced yard, garden, or enjoy spending time at the community pool or clubhouse. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Cherry Creek State Park, and Cherry Creek Reservoir. Also nearby are Best Buy, Walmart, American Eagle, Buffalo Wild Wings, Southlands AMC, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470, I-25, and I-225.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #999310.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.