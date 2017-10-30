All apartments in Aurora
4933 South Carson Street
Last updated November 8 2019 at 3:32 AM

4933 South Carson Street

4933 South Carson Street · No Longer Available
Location

4933 South Carson Street, Aurora, CO 80015
Shenandoah

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #999310.

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Aurora will welcome you with 922 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, stone tile countertops, a pantry, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy fireplace. Parking for this property are 2 reserved parking spots.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from the porch, fenced yard, garden, or enjoy spending time at the community pool or clubhouse. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Cherry Creek State Park, and Cherry Creek Reservoir. Also nearby are Best Buy, Walmart, American Eagle, Buffalo Wild Wings, Southlands AMC, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470, I-25, and I-225.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #999310.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4933 South Carson Street have any available units?
4933 South Carson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4933 South Carson Street have?
Some of 4933 South Carson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4933 South Carson Street currently offering any rent specials?
4933 South Carson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4933 South Carson Street pet-friendly?
No, 4933 South Carson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 4933 South Carson Street offer parking?
Yes, 4933 South Carson Street offers parking.
Does 4933 South Carson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4933 South Carson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4933 South Carson Street have a pool?
Yes, 4933 South Carson Street has a pool.
Does 4933 South Carson Street have accessible units?
No, 4933 South Carson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4933 South Carson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4933 South Carson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
