4933 S. Rifle Ct.

Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Single Family Home in Aurora! Available NOW! - To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 206-350-7032!



Available NOW is this home tucked into a quiet neighborhood in Aurora near E. Smoky Hill and S. Buckley, minutes from the Cherry Creek Reservoir!! In the Cherry Creek school district also!



This single-family home comes with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, a living room, dining room, large fenced back yard and 1 attached garage! The kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, dishwasher and electric range.



Rent is $1,595 per month, and there is a minimum of $1,595 required for the security deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



Dogs are negotiable at this property with an extra $200 deposit per dog, along with $50 per month pet rent.



To apply:

-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.

-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.

-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.



To qualify:

-No felonies

-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions

-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.



Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.



Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/



