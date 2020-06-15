All apartments in Aurora
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:10 AM

4933 S. Rifle Ct.

4933 South Rifle Court · (206) 350-7032
Location

4933 South Rifle Court, Aurora, CO 80015
Prides Crossing

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4933 S. Rifle Ct. · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Single Family Home in Aurora! Available NOW! - To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 206-350-7032!

Available NOW is this home tucked into a quiet neighborhood in Aurora near E. Smoky Hill and S. Buckley, minutes from the Cherry Creek Reservoir!! In the Cherry Creek school district also!

This single-family home comes with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, a living room, dining room, large fenced back yard and 1 attached garage! The kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, dishwasher and electric range.

Rent is $1,595 per month, and there is a minimum of $1,595 required for the security deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Dogs are negotiable at this property with an extra $200 deposit per dog, along with $50 per month pet rent.

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.
-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

(RLNE2559984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

