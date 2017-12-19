All apartments in Aurora
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

4866 S Haleyville Street

4866 South Haleyville Street · No Longer Available
Location

4866 South Haleyville Street, Aurora, CO 80016

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Tollgate Crossing 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Loft, 2 Story Home, 1 Dog Permitted - Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this fantastic 3 bedroom + loft 2.5 bathroom home for rent in Aurora! This two story home offers 2,504 finished square feet on the main levels. The main level features a beautiful and spacious kitchen with 42" cabinets, an eating nook, and hardwood floors. The main level maximizes the "great room" concept with the kitchen leading into the family room, while also providing a formal dining room, and a study. Off the kitchen is a fully-fenced backyard! All three bedrooms are upstairs, and the large master bedroom boasts a 5 piece bathroom and walk-in closet! Walking Distance to the seasonal community pool! Cherry Creek Schools. One Small Dog is permitted with Owners Approval.
No Section 8 or Housing Vouchers accepted.

Please call 720.603.9722 to schedule a showing.

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee
$250.00 Non Refundable Pet Fee and $35.00 per month Pet Rent

Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval

This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4941704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4866 S Haleyville Street have any available units?
4866 S Haleyville Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4866 S Haleyville Street have?
Some of 4866 S Haleyville Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4866 S Haleyville Street currently offering any rent specials?
4866 S Haleyville Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4866 S Haleyville Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4866 S Haleyville Street is pet friendly.
Does 4866 S Haleyville Street offer parking?
No, 4866 S Haleyville Street does not offer parking.
Does 4866 S Haleyville Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4866 S Haleyville Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4866 S Haleyville Street have a pool?
Yes, 4866 S Haleyville Street has a pool.
Does 4866 S Haleyville Street have accessible units?
No, 4866 S Haleyville Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4866 S Haleyville Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4866 S Haleyville Street does not have units with dishwashers.
