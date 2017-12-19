4866 S Haleyville Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly pool

Tollgate Crossing 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Loft, 2 Story Home, 1 Dog Permitted - Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this fantastic 3 bedroom + loft 2.5 bathroom home for rent in Aurora! This two story home offers 2,504 finished square feet on the main levels. The main level features a beautiful and spacious kitchen with 42" cabinets, an eating nook, and hardwood floors. The main level maximizes the "great room" concept with the kitchen leading into the family room, while also providing a formal dining room, and a study. Off the kitchen is a fully-fenced backyard! All three bedrooms are upstairs, and the large master bedroom boasts a 5 piece bathroom and walk-in closet! Walking Distance to the seasonal community pool! Cherry Creek Schools. One Small Dog is permitted with Owners Approval.

No Section 8 or Housing Vouchers accepted.



Please call 720.603.9722 to schedule a showing.



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History

Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee

$250.00 Non Refundable Pet Fee and $35.00 per month Pet Rent



Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval



This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4941704)