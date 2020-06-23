4604 S Fraser Court Unit-D

Amenities

Cute 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome, Reserved Parking, Great Location!! Minutes To Cherry Creek State Park!! - Great town-home featuring 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Spacious Living Room, kitchen and dining. Main level offers kitchen with tile floor, laundry room with W/D included and nice family room with fireplace!! Family room has direct access to private fenced yard/patio area and storage closet!! Trash included. 2 reserved parking spaces. Nicely maintained grounds with greenbelt/picnic table area for enjoying the beautiful Colorado weather. Great location just minutes from Cherry Creek State Park!!! Corner of Smoky Hill Road and Chambers with shopping and dining just minutes down the road!



No Section 8 accepted for this property. Pets considered with owner approval and pet fee. To schedule a showing please text or call Stuart at (720) 697-0716.



This home is marketed and managed by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado property management and real estate company. Member, National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM).



