Aurora, CO
4604 S Fraser Court Unit-D
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4604 S Fraser Court Unit-D

4604 S Fraser Ct · No Longer Available
Location

4604 S Fraser Ct, Aurora, CO 80015
Shenandoah

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Cute 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome, Reserved Parking, Great Location!! Minutes To Cherry Creek State Park!! - Great town-home featuring 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Spacious Living Room, kitchen and dining. Main level offers kitchen with tile floor, laundry room with W/D included and nice family room with fireplace!! Family room has direct access to private fenced yard/patio area and storage closet!! Trash included. 2 reserved parking spaces. Nicely maintained grounds with greenbelt/picnic table area for enjoying the beautiful Colorado weather. Great location just minutes from Cherry Creek State Park!!! Corner of Smoky Hill Road and Chambers with shopping and dining just minutes down the road!

No Section 8 accepted for this property. Pets considered with owner approval and pet fee. To schedule a showing please text or call Stuart at (720) 697-0716.

This home is marketed and managed by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado property management and real estate company. Member, National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM).

(RLNE1870811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4604 S Fraser Court Unit-D have any available units?
4604 S Fraser Court Unit-D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4604 S Fraser Court Unit-D have?
Some of 4604 S Fraser Court Unit-D's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4604 S Fraser Court Unit-D currently offering any rent specials?
4604 S Fraser Court Unit-D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4604 S Fraser Court Unit-D pet-friendly?
Yes, 4604 S Fraser Court Unit-D is pet friendly.
Does 4604 S Fraser Court Unit-D offer parking?
Yes, 4604 S Fraser Court Unit-D does offer parking.
Does 4604 S Fraser Court Unit-D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4604 S Fraser Court Unit-D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4604 S Fraser Court Unit-D have a pool?
No, 4604 S Fraser Court Unit-D does not have a pool.
Does 4604 S Fraser Court Unit-D have accessible units?
No, 4604 S Fraser Court Unit-D does not have accessible units.
Does 4604 S Fraser Court Unit-D have units with dishwashers?
No, 4604 S Fraser Court Unit-D does not have units with dishwashers.
