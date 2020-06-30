All apartments in Aurora
4592 S Crystal Way #D

4592 South Crystal Way · No Longer Available
Location

4592 South Crystal Way, Aurora, CO 80015
Shenandoah

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in Cherry Creek Schools - This light and bright 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home features 2 master bedrooms with private bathrooms. It has been recently updated with new carpet and paint. Located in Cherry Creek School district and a short walk from Cherry Creek State Park.

2 Bedrooms
2.5 Bathroom
Washer & Dryer hookups
New Interior paint
New carpet

Rent $1400
Deposit $1400

Please visit our website www.MIERentals.com to complete the application.

All occupants over 18 must complete an online application and be listed on the lease as a responsible party. There is a $20 Non-Refundable Application fee for each applicant.

Application Requirements

Verifiable income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount
Minimum credit score of 600
No prior evictions

We must be able to verify employment. Please be sure to upload a copy of the last 30 days of pay stubs.

A copy of a government issued photo ID is also required.

Each applicant should have rental references. Phone numbers and addresses must be verifiable. If we can't verify the information provided, we cannot process the application.

A final decision will be made based on all collected information.

2 Year Lease required

Resident responsible for all utilities (water, gas, electric, trash, etc)

Dogs allowed

$200 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet

Additional $25 Monthly Pet Rent for all pets

Please visit our website www.MIERentals.com to complete the application and view our available properties.

(RLNE5410814)

