Last updated February 11 2020 at 10:15 PM

4577 South Laredo Street

4577 South Laredo Street · No Longer Available
Location

4577 South Laredo Street, Aurora, CO 80015
Pheasant Run

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
*** CHOOSE A 12 OR 15 MONTH LEASE!!! ***

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Pheasant Run will welcome you with 2,054 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, and a water purification system. There is also a non conforming bedroom/bonus room and half bathroom in the basement. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, deck, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Kalispell and Wagon Trail Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Target, Walmart, Noodles and Company, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470 and I-225.

Nearby schools include Independence Elementary School, Laredo Middle School, and Smoky Hill High School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

*** CHOOSE A 12 OR 15 MONTH LEASE!!! ***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4577 South Laredo Street have any available units?
4577 South Laredo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4577 South Laredo Street have?
Some of 4577 South Laredo Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4577 South Laredo Street currently offering any rent specials?
4577 South Laredo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4577 South Laredo Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4577 South Laredo Street is pet friendly.
Does 4577 South Laredo Street offer parking?
Yes, 4577 South Laredo Street offers parking.
Does 4577 South Laredo Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4577 South Laredo Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4577 South Laredo Street have a pool?
No, 4577 South Laredo Street does not have a pool.
Does 4577 South Laredo Street have accessible units?
No, 4577 South Laredo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4577 South Laredo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4577 South Laredo Street does not have units with dishwashers.

