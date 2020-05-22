4577 South Laredo Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Pheasant Run will welcome you with 2,054 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, and a water purification system. There is also a non conforming bedroom/bonus room and half bathroom in the basement. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, deck, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Kalispell and Wagon Trail Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Target, Walmart, Noodles and Company, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470 and I-225.



Nearby schools include Independence Elementary School, Laredo Middle School, and Smoky Hill High School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



*** CHOOSE A 12 OR 15 MONTH LEASE!!! ***



