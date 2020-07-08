All apartments in Aurora
4553 South Hannibal Street
4553 South Hannibal Street

4553 South Hannibal Street · No Longer Available
Location

4553 South Hannibal Street, Aurora, CO 80015
Pheasant Run

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #786939.

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 townhome in Aurora will welcome you with 1,197 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, crawl space, and an extra storage closet. Parking for this property is a reserved carport.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking and walking trails such as Cherry Creek State Park and other shopping and dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225.

1 dog is welcome upon owner approval, a pet deposit, and pet rent.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #786939.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4553 South Hannibal Street have any available units?
4553 South Hannibal Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4553 South Hannibal Street have?
Some of 4553 South Hannibal Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4553 South Hannibal Street currently offering any rent specials?
4553 South Hannibal Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4553 South Hannibal Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4553 South Hannibal Street is pet friendly.
Does 4553 South Hannibal Street offer parking?
Yes, 4553 South Hannibal Street offers parking.
Does 4553 South Hannibal Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4553 South Hannibal Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4553 South Hannibal Street have a pool?
No, 4553 South Hannibal Street does not have a pool.
Does 4553 South Hannibal Street have accessible units?
No, 4553 South Hannibal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4553 South Hannibal Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4553 South Hannibal Street does not have units with dishwashers.
