4553 South Hannibal Street

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #786939.



This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 townhome in Aurora will welcome you with 1,197 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, crawl space, and an extra storage closet. Parking for this property is a reserved carport.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking and walking trails such as Cherry Creek State Park and other shopping and dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225.



1 dog is welcome upon owner approval, a pet deposit, and pet rent.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



