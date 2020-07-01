Available 05/01/20 New construction home for rent - Property Id: 232740
New construction Ready to move in May 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms Living room Kitchen dining room Office Loft Laundry room (w&d not included) 3 car garage NO PETS ALLOWED Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/232740 Property Id 232740
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 450 S Nucla St have any available units?
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
What amenities does 450 S Nucla St have?
Some of 450 S Nucla St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 S Nucla St currently offering any rent specials?
