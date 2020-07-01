All apartments in Aurora
450 S Nucla St

450 S Nucla St · No Longer Available
Location

450 S Nucla St, Aurora, CO 80017
Centretech

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Available 05/01/20 New construction home for rent - Property Id: 232740

New construction
Ready to move in May
4 bedrooms
3 bathrooms
Living room
Kitchen dining room
Office
Loft
Laundry room (w&d not included)
3 car garage
NO PETS ALLOWED
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/232740
Property Id 232740

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5609413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 S Nucla St have any available units?
450 S Nucla St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 450 S Nucla St have?
Some of 450 S Nucla St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 S Nucla St currently offering any rent specials?
450 S Nucla St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 S Nucla St pet-friendly?
No, 450 S Nucla St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 450 S Nucla St offer parking?
Yes, 450 S Nucla St offers parking.
Does 450 S Nucla St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 450 S Nucla St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 S Nucla St have a pool?
No, 450 S Nucla St does not have a pool.
Does 450 S Nucla St have accessible units?
No, 450 S Nucla St does not have accessible units.
Does 450 S Nucla St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 450 S Nucla St has units with dishwashers.

