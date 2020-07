Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool guest parking tennis court

Enjoy this nicely updated two bedroom, two bath condo. It is located very close to

Quincy Reservoir. Easy access to shopping. This is a nicely updated, 2nd floor unit

with a patio and mountain views. Laundry included in unit. A nice wood burning

fireplace for cozy nights. Enjoy the community pool or tennis courts. Recently updated and new central air conditioning. One assigned parking space and visitor parking. No

pets and no smoking in unit! Tenants are responsible for gas and electric.



Available for move in 8/1.



Contact our leasing office to schedule a showing. VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!!



$18 Application fee per adult. Tenant(s) required to have renter's insurance. Pets negotiable with a deposit. No Smoking!!! QUALIFICATIONS FOR APPLICANTS: Must be able to pass a background check. Combined gross monthly income at least three times the monthly rent - No prior evictions - No criminal record. Considering applicants with credit scores above 650.



Please note we cannot be held responsible for information listed on 3rd party

websites.