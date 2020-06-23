4312 S. Billings Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Townhome for Rent-Quincy Hill-Great Location and Home-80015 - To schedule a showing: https://propertyalliance.appfolio.com/listings/detail/aa5d2356-30b4-4893-8ebf-f9edd06fbc32



Enjoy this great townhome with front porch, dining room, Updated kitchen and all appliances included. Finished basement that can be used as a 3rd room, Upstairs has 2 bedrooms, with a loft that would be great office space. 2 Car garage that fits 2 cars, with storage space. Contact us today for a showing!



Available for Move-In: 6-2-2020

Utilities: Tenant pays - Electric, Gas

Move-In Cost: 1st months rent, security deposit, lease processing fee

Pets negotiable with processing fee and additional deposit

Renter's Insurance Required

No Smoking

Applications online at www.PropAlliance.com



(RLNE2949128)