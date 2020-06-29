43 Lima St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony parking stainless steel gym elevator

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking internet access

This fabulous 2 story townhouse features a main floor entry into a spacious living room with large windows and plank vinyl flooring throughout the main level. Down the hall there is a half bathroom and as you continue there is the kitchen with an eat-in area and stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, electric range). Located upstairs are 2 bedrooms with newer carpet, double closets, large windows, extra storage in linen closet along with full bathroom. There is an unfinished basement with carpet on half side and additional storage along with washer/dryer hookups. There are 2 off-street parking tandem spots in back of unit and patio with spacious shared yard. Close to shopping restaurants at Havana and Mississippi and I225. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com