43 Lima St
Last updated April 27 2020 at 11:26 PM

43 Lima St

43 Lima Street · No Longer Available
Location

43 Lima Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Highline Villages

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
internet access
This fabulous 2 story townhouse features a main floor entry into a spacious living room with large windows and plank vinyl flooring throughout the main level. Down the hall there is a half bathroom and as you continue there is the kitchen with an eat-in area and stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, electric range). Located upstairs are 2 bedrooms with newer carpet, double closets, large windows, extra storage in linen closet along with full bathroom. There is an unfinished basement with carpet on half side and additional storage along with washer/dryer hookups. There are 2 off-street parking tandem spots in back of unit and patio with spacious shared yard. Close to shopping restaurants at Havana and Mississippi and I225. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Lima St have any available units?
43 Lima St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 43 Lima St have?
Some of 43 Lima St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Lima St currently offering any rent specials?
43 Lima St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Lima St pet-friendly?
No, 43 Lima St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 43 Lima St offer parking?
Yes, 43 Lima St offers parking.
Does 43 Lima St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 Lima St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Lima St have a pool?
No, 43 Lima St does not have a pool.
Does 43 Lima St have accessible units?
No, 43 Lima St does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Lima St have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 Lima St does not have units with dishwashers.

