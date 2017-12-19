All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

43 Lansing St.

43 Lansing St · No Longer Available
Location

43 Lansing St, Aurora, CO 80012
Highline Villages

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bed 3 bath in Aurora washer and dryer hook-ups, Common yard and fenced patio area. - * More pictures, info and showing info at: http://www.richdavis.com/rentals.html To set up a showing, click on the blue button.
* Great location off Havana and 1st Ave. for $1900 with lots of amenities such as AC, washer/dryer hookups
* $1900 + deposit
* Close to Highline, Lowry and Expo parks, shopping and bus route.
* 43 Lansing St., part of a tri-plex.
* 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, washer and dryer hook-ups, Common yard and fenced patio area.
* Pets OK with extra rent and deposit.
* $40 application fee. If everything looks good on the application, you can pay half the deposit the first month and half the second month. Poor credit? We are flexible with extra deposit. See richdavis.com for more information.
* More pictures, showing info and to apply online at www.richdavis.com

(RLNE4497579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Lansing St. have any available units?
43 Lansing St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 43 Lansing St. have?
Some of 43 Lansing St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Lansing St. currently offering any rent specials?
43 Lansing St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Lansing St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 43 Lansing St. is pet friendly.
Does 43 Lansing St. offer parking?
No, 43 Lansing St. does not offer parking.
Does 43 Lansing St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 Lansing St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Lansing St. have a pool?
No, 43 Lansing St. does not have a pool.
Does 43 Lansing St. have accessible units?
No, 43 Lansing St. does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Lansing St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 Lansing St. does not have units with dishwashers.
