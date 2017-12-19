Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 bed 3 bath in Aurora washer and dryer hook-ups, Common yard and fenced patio area. - * More pictures, info and showing info at: http://www.richdavis.com/rentals.html To set up a showing, click on the blue button.

* Great location off Havana and 1st Ave. for $1900 with lots of amenities such as AC, washer/dryer hookups

* $1900 + deposit

* Close to Highline, Lowry and Expo parks, shopping and bus route.

* 43 Lansing St., part of a tri-plex.

* 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, washer and dryer hook-ups, Common yard and fenced patio area.

* Pets OK with extra rent and deposit.

* $40 application fee. If everything looks good on the application, you can pay half the deposit the first month and half the second month. Poor credit? We are flexible with extra deposit. See richdavis.com for more information.

* More pictures, showing info and to apply online at www.richdavis.com



(RLNE4497579)