Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
4276 S Halifax Way
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

4276 S Halifax Way

4276 South Halifax Way · No Longer Available
Location

4276 South Halifax Way, Aurora, CO 80013
Highpoint

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
Spacious 3BD, 3BA Home with Bonus Office, Fenced Backyard, and 2-Car Garage - This home boasts granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, a spacious layout with a living and family room, a bonus office space, and a 5-piece master bathroom. Located in a quiet neighborhood close to several parks, Quincy Reservoir, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5431571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4276 S Halifax Way have any available units?
4276 S Halifax Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4276 S Halifax Way have?
Some of 4276 S Halifax Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4276 S Halifax Way currently offering any rent specials?
4276 S Halifax Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4276 S Halifax Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4276 S Halifax Way is pet friendly.
Does 4276 S Halifax Way offer parking?
Yes, 4276 S Halifax Way offers parking.
Does 4276 S Halifax Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4276 S Halifax Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4276 S Halifax Way have a pool?
No, 4276 S Halifax Way does not have a pool.
Does 4276 S Halifax Way have accessible units?
No, 4276 S Halifax Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4276 S Halifax Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4276 S Halifax Way has units with dishwashers.
