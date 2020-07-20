4237 South Uravan Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #903256.



This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Summer Valley will welcome you with 1,200 square feet of living space!



Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with all appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include new carpet and paint, air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, an unfinished basement, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, deck, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Horizon Park and Quincy Reservoir. Also nearby are Kingsoopers, Lowes Home Improvement, Walmart, Southlands Mall, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to S. Parker Rd, I-225, and E-470.



Pets are welcome upon a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



