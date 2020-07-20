All apartments in Aurora
Last updated May 21 2019

4237 South Uravan Street

Location

4237 South Uravan Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #903256.

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Summer Valley will welcome you with 1,200 square feet of living space!

Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with all appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include new carpet and paint, air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, an unfinished basement, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, deck, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Horizon Park and Quincy Reservoir. Also nearby are Kingsoopers, Lowes Home Improvement, Walmart, Southlands Mall, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to S. Parker Rd, I-225, and E-470.

Pets are welcome upon a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4237 South Uravan Street have any available units?
4237 South Uravan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4237 South Uravan Street have?
Some of 4237 South Uravan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4237 South Uravan Street currently offering any rent specials?
4237 South Uravan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4237 South Uravan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4237 South Uravan Street is pet friendly.
Does 4237 South Uravan Street offer parking?
Yes, 4237 South Uravan Street offers parking.
Does 4237 South Uravan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4237 South Uravan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4237 South Uravan Street have a pool?
No, 4237 South Uravan Street does not have a pool.
Does 4237 South Uravan Street have accessible units?
No, 4237 South Uravan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4237 South Uravan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4237 South Uravan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
