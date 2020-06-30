All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 4228 S. Argonne St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
4228 S. Argonne St
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:11 PM

4228 S. Argonne St

4228 South Argonne Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4228 South Argonne Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Highpoint

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE3996706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4228 S. Argonne St have any available units?
4228 S. Argonne St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 4228 S. Argonne St currently offering any rent specials?
4228 S. Argonne St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4228 S. Argonne St pet-friendly?
No, 4228 S. Argonne St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 4228 S. Argonne St offer parking?
No, 4228 S. Argonne St does not offer parking.
Does 4228 S. Argonne St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4228 S. Argonne St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4228 S. Argonne St have a pool?
No, 4228 S. Argonne St does not have a pool.
Does 4228 S. Argonne St have accessible units?
No, 4228 S. Argonne St does not have accessible units.
Does 4228 S. Argonne St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4228 S. Argonne St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4228 S. Argonne St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4228 S. Argonne St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Move Cross Country
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St
Aurora, CO 80016
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way
Aurora, CO 80011
Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave
Aurora, CO 80016
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Tailwind Apartments
2345 North Emporia Street
Aurora, CO 80010
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80010

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College