4202 South Halifax Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1701354.



This gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath home in Aurora will welcome you with 1,652 square feet of living space!



The beautiful kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances and a pantry for extra storage. There is a full living room and dining room giving you plenty of room to entertain. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, sprinkler system, walk in closets, and washer and dryer in unit. Parking for the property is an attached 2 car garage



Enjoy the wonderful Colorado weather while relaxing on the deck! Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Sunrise Park. Also nearby are Olive Garden, Sams Cklub, Walmart, Buffalo Wild Wings, Southlands Dine-in AMC, Southlands Shopping Center, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470, I-70, and I-225.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1701354.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.