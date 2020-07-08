All apartments in Aurora
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:57 PM

4202 South Halifax Way

4202 South Halifax Way · No Longer Available
Location

4202 South Halifax Way, Aurora, CO 80013
Highpoint

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1701354.

This gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath home in Aurora will welcome you with 1,652 square feet of living space!

The beautiful kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances and a pantry for extra storage. There is a full living room and dining room giving you plenty of room to entertain. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, sprinkler system, walk in closets, and washer and dryer in unit. Parking for the property is an attached 2 car garage

Enjoy the wonderful Colorado weather while relaxing on the deck! Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Sunrise Park. Also nearby are Olive Garden, Sams Cklub, Walmart, Buffalo Wild Wings, Southlands Dine-in AMC, Southlands Shopping Center, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470, I-70, and I-225.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4202 South Halifax Way have any available units?
4202 South Halifax Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4202 South Halifax Way have?
Some of 4202 South Halifax Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4202 South Halifax Way currently offering any rent specials?
4202 South Halifax Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4202 South Halifax Way pet-friendly?
No, 4202 South Halifax Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 4202 South Halifax Way offer parking?
Yes, 4202 South Halifax Way offers parking.
Does 4202 South Halifax Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4202 South Halifax Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4202 South Halifax Way have a pool?
No, 4202 South Halifax Way does not have a pool.
Does 4202 South Halifax Way have accessible units?
No, 4202 South Halifax Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4202 South Halifax Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4202 South Halifax Way does not have units with dishwashers.

