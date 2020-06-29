4177 South Mobile Circle

Amenities

This stunning newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Aurora will welcome you with 1,981 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, new countertops, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include new flooring, new paint throughout, air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, a finished basement, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is carport.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Mission Viejo Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Target, Valley Plaza Shopping Center, Movie Tavern Aurora, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225 and E-470.



Nearby schools include Mission Viejo Elementary School, Mrachek Middle School, Rangeview High School.



1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



