Outstanding home in Cherry Creek School District. Tri-level floor plan provides extra living space. Hard wood floors throughout the main floor. Lower level provides a spacious family room and 4th bedroom. Large, Well-maintained fenced back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4122 S Andes Way have any available units?
4122 S Andes Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4122 S Andes Way have?
Some of 4122 S Andes Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4122 S Andes Way currently offering any rent specials?
4122 S Andes Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4122 S Andes Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4122 S Andes Way is pet friendly.
Does 4122 S Andes Way offer parking?
Yes, 4122 S Andes Way offers parking.
Does 4122 S Andes Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4122 S Andes Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4122 S Andes Way have a pool?
No, 4122 S Andes Way does not have a pool.
Does 4122 S Andes Way have accessible units?
No, 4122 S Andes Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4122 S Andes Way have units with dishwashers?