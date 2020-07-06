4106 S Mobile Cir., A

Amenities
2bd/1.5ba townhouse with basement! Carport parking space! - Adorable Mission Viejo townhome is approx. 1,722 sqft with a full basement, including 2 large bedrooms and a jack-an-jill inspired bathroom. There is a large private patio area, perfect for Summer bbq's and entertaining guests. The unit also comes with one carport space directly behind.
This townhome is located in a quiet neighborhood, and just a short walk to La Parquita Park and Mission Viejo Park.
Please call Giana for more information at 303-747-4782 ext. 107.
Features:
-Tile/Laminate and Carpet
-Natural Light
-Assigned Carport Space
-Basement
-Laundry
Pets:
-Cat or Small Dog ONLY
-Additional $200 deposit per pet
-Additional $25/month pet rent per pet
HVAC:
-Forced Air
-Fireplace
Utilities:
-Gas & Electricity - Tenant
-Water, Garbage, Sewer & HOA Fees - Owner
Requirements:
-NO FELONIES
-NO EVICTIONS
-INCOME OF 2.5X RENTAL AMOUNT
-CREDIT SCORE ABOVE 550
(RLNE5348478)