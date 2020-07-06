4106 S Mobile Cir., A

Amenities

2bd/1.5ba townhouse with basement! Carport parking space! - Adorable Mission Viejo townhome is approx. 1,722 sqft with a full basement, including 2 large bedrooms and a jack-an-jill inspired bathroom. There is a large private patio area, perfect for Summer bbq's and entertaining guests. The unit also comes with one carport space directly behind.



This townhome is located in a quiet neighborhood, and just a short walk to La Parquita Park and Mission Viejo Park.



Please call Giana for more information at 303-747-4782 ext. 107.



Features:

-Tile/Laminate and Carpet

-Natural Light

-Assigned Carport Space

-Basement

-Laundry



Pets:

-Cat or Small Dog ONLY

-Additional $200 deposit per pet

-Additional $25/month pet rent per pet



HVAC:

-Forced Air

-Fireplace



Utilities:

-Gas & Electricity - Tenant

-Water, Garbage, Sewer & HOA Fees - Owner



Requirements:

-NO FELONIES

-NO EVICTIONS

-INCOME OF 2.5X RENTAL AMOUNT

-CREDIT SCORE ABOVE 550



