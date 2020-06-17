All apartments in Aurora
4045 South Richfield Street
4045 South Richfield Street

4045 South Richfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

4045 South Richfield Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Carriage Place

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4045 South Richfield Street have any available units?
4045 South Richfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 4045 South Richfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
4045 South Richfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4045 South Richfield Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4045 South Richfield Street is pet friendly.
Does 4045 South Richfield Street offer parking?
No, 4045 South Richfield Street does not offer parking.
Does 4045 South Richfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4045 South Richfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4045 South Richfield Street have a pool?
No, 4045 South Richfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 4045 South Richfield Street have accessible units?
No, 4045 South Richfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4045 South Richfield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4045 South Richfield Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4045 South Richfield Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4045 South Richfield Street does not have units with air conditioning.

