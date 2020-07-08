All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 40 Lansing St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
40 Lansing St
Last updated May 16 2020 at 2:01 AM

40 Lansing St

40 Lansing Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Highline Villages
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

40 Lansing Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Highline Villages

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
**SECTION 8 ACCEPTED** Remodeled townhome on a quiet street with lots of trees.  Located near the Common Ground golf course, Buckley air force base, and the Lowry town center.  There are lots of parks and walking trails nearby.    This home features, a large eat-in kitchen, 3 big bedrooms, a nice family room with vinyl plank floors, and a finished basement with additional storage space and laundry with washer and dryer. This home has a large fenced backyard with concrete patio. Off-street parking and small backyard patio as well.

No pets, no smoking. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.   

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Lansing St have any available units?
40 Lansing St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 Lansing St have?
Some of 40 Lansing St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Lansing St currently offering any rent specials?
40 Lansing St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Lansing St pet-friendly?
No, 40 Lansing St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 40 Lansing St offer parking?
Yes, 40 Lansing St offers parking.
Does 40 Lansing St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 Lansing St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Lansing St have a pool?
No, 40 Lansing St does not have a pool.
Does 40 Lansing St have accessible units?
No, 40 Lansing St does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Lansing St have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 Lansing St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liberty Creek Apartment Homes
13100 E Kansas Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way
Aurora, CO 80011
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
Arterra Place
17036 E Ohio Dr
Aurora, CO 80017
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80045
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College