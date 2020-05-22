Rent Calculator
Aurora, CO
/
3894 S. Halifax St.
Last updated August 13 2019 at 4:31 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3894 S. Halifax St.
3894 South Halifax Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3894 South Halifax Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3894 S. Halifax St. have any available units?
3894 S. Halifax St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aurora, CO
.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Aurora Rent Report
.
Is 3894 S. Halifax St. currently offering any rent specials?
3894 S. Halifax St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3894 S. Halifax St. pet-friendly?
No, 3894 S. Halifax St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Aurora
.
Does 3894 S. Halifax St. offer parking?
No, 3894 S. Halifax St. does not offer parking.
Does 3894 S. Halifax St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3894 S. Halifax St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3894 S. Halifax St. have a pool?
No, 3894 S. Halifax St. does not have a pool.
Does 3894 S. Halifax St. have accessible units?
No, 3894 S. Halifax St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3894 S. Halifax St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3894 S. Halifax St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3894 S. Halifax St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3894 S. Halifax St. does not have units with air conditioning.
