3873 S. Fraser Street

Great 3 Bedroom TownHome With Finished Basement And Attached Garage In Cherry Creek School District - Spacious townhome has so much to offer! Updated kitchen with dining area opening to large family room with gas fireplace. Full bathroom on the main floor. Upstairs you have two large bedrooms! Master has access to the full bathroom and both have lots of closet space! Finished basement offers a non-conforming bedroom with another full bathroom! All recently remodeled! Small patio to grill on and a huge courtyard with a playground right out the front door! It's zoned for Cherry Creek Schools and close to I-225 and Cherry Creek Reservoir. To schedule an appointment to see this home, please email Jonathan at Jonathan@StarsAndStripesHomes.com or call 720.408.1144.



This Home Is Professionally Managed By Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Real Estate & Property Management Company.



