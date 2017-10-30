All apartments in Aurora
3873 S. Fraser Street

3873 South Fraser Street · No Longer Available
Location

3873 South Fraser Street, Aurora, CO 80014
Meadow Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
playground
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
Great 3 Bedroom TownHome With Finished Basement And Attached Garage In Cherry Creek School District - Spacious townhome has so much to offer! Updated kitchen with dining area opening to large family room with gas fireplace. Full bathroom on the main floor. Upstairs you have two large bedrooms! Master has access to the full bathroom and both have lots of closet space! Finished basement offers a non-conforming bedroom with another full bathroom! All recently remodeled! Small patio to grill on and a huge courtyard with a playground right out the front door! It's zoned for Cherry Creek Schools and close to I-225 and Cherry Creek Reservoir. To schedule an appointment to see this home, please email Jonathan at Jonathan@StarsAndStripesHomes.com or call 720.408.1144.

This Home Is Professionally Managed By Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Real Estate & Property Management Company.

(RLNE3641152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3873 S. Fraser Street have any available units?
3873 S. Fraser Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3873 S. Fraser Street have?
Some of 3873 S. Fraser Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3873 S. Fraser Street currently offering any rent specials?
3873 S. Fraser Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3873 S. Fraser Street pet-friendly?
No, 3873 S. Fraser Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 3873 S. Fraser Street offer parking?
Yes, 3873 S. Fraser Street offers parking.
Does 3873 S. Fraser Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3873 S. Fraser Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3873 S. Fraser Street have a pool?
No, 3873 S. Fraser Street does not have a pool.
Does 3873 S. Fraser Street have accessible units?
No, 3873 S. Fraser Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3873 S. Fraser Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3873 S. Fraser Street does not have units with dishwashers.

