Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
3808 South Dallas Street
Last updated July 10 2019 at 10:05 PM

3808 South Dallas Street

3808 South Dallas Street · No Longer Available
Location

3808 South Dallas Street, Aurora, CO 80014
Hampden South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 894671.

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhome in Hampden Terrace will welcome you with 2,268 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, an island, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, skylights, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the balcony. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Cherry Creek Reservoir and Kennedy Dog Park. Also nearby are Hampden Branch Library, Walmart Supercenter, and many other shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-225.

Nearby schools include Belleview Elementary School, Campus Middle School, and Cherry Creek High School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash, recycling, and yard care.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 894671.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3808 South Dallas Street have any available units?
3808 South Dallas Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3808 South Dallas Street have?
Some of 3808 South Dallas Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3808 South Dallas Street currently offering any rent specials?
3808 South Dallas Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3808 South Dallas Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3808 South Dallas Street is pet friendly.
Does 3808 South Dallas Street offer parking?
Yes, 3808 South Dallas Street offers parking.
Does 3808 South Dallas Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3808 South Dallas Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3808 South Dallas Street have a pool?
No, 3808 South Dallas Street does not have a pool.
Does 3808 South Dallas Street have accessible units?
No, 3808 South Dallas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3808 South Dallas Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3808 South Dallas Street does not have units with dishwashers.
