3808 South Dallas Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 894671.



This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhome in Hampden Terrace will welcome you with 2,268 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, an island, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, skylights, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the balcony. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Cherry Creek Reservoir and Kennedy Dog Park. Also nearby are Hampden Branch Library, Walmart Supercenter, and many other shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-225.



Nearby schools include Belleview Elementary School, Campus Middle School, and Cherry Creek High School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash, recycling, and yard care.



