Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:48 PM

3769 South Dayton Way

3769 South Dayton Way · No Longer Available
Location

3769 South Dayton Way, Aurora, CO 80014
Hampden South

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Aurora! This spacious home features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Fantastic townhouse in Cherry Creek School District. location is fantastic, close to 1-25 and DTC. Kitchen has hard wood floors and granite counter tops. Two car attached garage. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3769 South Dayton Way have any available units?
3769 South Dayton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3769 South Dayton Way have?
Some of 3769 South Dayton Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3769 South Dayton Way currently offering any rent specials?
3769 South Dayton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3769 South Dayton Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3769 South Dayton Way is pet friendly.
Does 3769 South Dayton Way offer parking?
Yes, 3769 South Dayton Way offers parking.
Does 3769 South Dayton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3769 South Dayton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3769 South Dayton Way have a pool?
No, 3769 South Dayton Way does not have a pool.
Does 3769 South Dayton Way have accessible units?
No, 3769 South Dayton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3769 South Dayton Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3769 South Dayton Way does not have units with dishwashers.

