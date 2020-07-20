All apartments in Aurora
Last updated September 10 2019

3730 S Norfolk Way

3730 South Norfolk Way · No Longer Available
Location

3730 South Norfolk Way, Aurora, CO 80013
Mission Viejo

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 1459sqft.
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: Large 2 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $1775.00
Pets Policy: No
Laundry: Full size washer and Dryer
DESCRIPTION
This home has recently been updated with new flooring and paint throughout! Attached 2-car garage. Tenants responsible for all utilities.
**Call/Text Christine with New Age Real Estate at 303-332-4529 today to set up a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3730 S Norfolk Way have any available units?
3730 S Norfolk Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3730 S Norfolk Way have?
Some of 3730 S Norfolk Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3730 S Norfolk Way currently offering any rent specials?
3730 S Norfolk Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3730 S Norfolk Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3730 S Norfolk Way is pet friendly.
Does 3730 S Norfolk Way offer parking?
Yes, 3730 S Norfolk Way offers parking.
Does 3730 S Norfolk Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3730 S Norfolk Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3730 S Norfolk Way have a pool?
No, 3730 S Norfolk Way does not have a pool.
Does 3730 S Norfolk Way have accessible units?
No, 3730 S Norfolk Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3730 S Norfolk Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3730 S Norfolk Way has units with dishwashers.
