3730 S Norfolk Way

3730 South Norfolk Way, Aurora, CO 80013 Mission Viejo
KEY FEATURES Sq Footage: 1459sqft. Bedrooms: 2 Beds Bathrooms: 2 Baths Parking: Large 2 Garage Lease Duration: 1 Year Deposit: $1775.00 Pets Policy: No Laundry: Full size washer and Dryer DESCRIPTION This home has recently been updated with new flooring and paint throughout! Attached 2-car garage. Tenants responsible for all utilities. **Call/Text Christine with New Age Real Estate at 303-332-4529 today to set up a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
