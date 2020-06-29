3700 South Cathay Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

**Choose between a 1-year lease at $1895/month or a 2-year lease at $1870/month!**



This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Hampden Hills at Aurora will welcome you with 1,707 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, an attic fan, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and Sunrise Park. Also nearby are 3 libraries, trails, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225, E-470, and light rail/PNR stations.



Nearby schools include Sunrise Elementary School, Horizon Middle School, and Eagle Crest High School.



1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



**Choose between a 1-year lease at $1895/month or a 2-year lease at $1870/month!**



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.