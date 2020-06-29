All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 3700 South Cathay Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
3700 South Cathay Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3700 South Cathay Circle

3700 South Cathay Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3700 South Cathay Circle, Aurora, CO 80013

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**Choose between a 1-year lease at $1895/month or a 2-year lease at $1870/month!**

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Hampden Hills at Aurora will welcome you with 1,707 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, an attic fan, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and Sunrise Park. Also nearby are 3 libraries, trails, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225, E-470, and light rail/PNR stations.

Nearby schools include Sunrise Elementary School, Horizon Middle School, and Eagle Crest High School.

1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

**Choose between a 1-year lease at $1895/month or a 2-year lease at $1870/month!**

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 South Cathay Circle have any available units?
3700 South Cathay Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3700 South Cathay Circle have?
Some of 3700 South Cathay Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3700 South Cathay Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3700 South Cathay Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 South Cathay Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3700 South Cathay Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3700 South Cathay Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3700 South Cathay Circle offers parking.
Does 3700 South Cathay Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3700 South Cathay Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 South Cathay Circle have a pool?
No, 3700 South Cathay Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3700 South Cathay Circle have accessible units?
No, 3700 South Cathay Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 South Cathay Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3700 South Cathay Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
The Fletcher Southlands
22959 E Smoky Hill Rd
Aurora, CO 80015
Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl
Aurora, CO 80013
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College