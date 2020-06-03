3557 S Ouray Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Mission Viejo Neighborhood with many upgrades! Newer windows, beautiful wood floors,crown molding in living room, new kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace insert, updated bathroom. Insulated garage, with built in workshop, new garage door. Fenced yard, storage shed, covered area for the patio. Just a minute walk to Meadowood Park or Mission Viejo Park with plenty of hiking and biking trails. Easy commute to I-225. A variety of food options are available just a few minutes drive away.