Aurora, CO
3501 South Halifax Way
Last updated February 12 2020 at 7:25 PM

3501 South Halifax Way

3501 South Halifax Way · No Longer Available
3501 South Halifax Way, Aurora, CO 80013

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Bright and open floorplan with privacy for everyone. The top rated Cherry Creek Schools are close, Easy commuting location. Shopping and restaurants are convenient. Four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Large two car garage. Schedule your tour today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 3501 South Halifax Way have any available units?
3501 South Halifax Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 3501 South Halifax Way currently offering any rent specials?
3501 South Halifax Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 South Halifax Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3501 South Halifax Way is pet friendly.
Does 3501 South Halifax Way offer parking?
Yes, 3501 South Halifax Way does offer parking.
Does 3501 South Halifax Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3501 South Halifax Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 South Halifax Way have a pool?
No, 3501 South Halifax Way does not have a pool.
Does 3501 South Halifax Way have accessible units?
No, 3501 South Halifax Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 South Halifax Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3501 South Halifax Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3501 South Halifax Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3501 South Halifax Way does not have units with air conditioning.
