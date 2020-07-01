All apartments in Aurora
332 S Tucson Way

332 South Tucson Way · No Longer Available
Location

332 South Tucson Way, Aurora, CO 80012
Aurora Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated w/ main level living! This 3 Beds & 2 Baths home is Move-In ready that is in a very desirable area centrally located inside of I-225. This Ranch home is in a nice & quiet area w/ full basement & large yard. Main level has 3 bedrooms w/ hardwood floors, Dining & Living rooms w/ new carpeting, remodeled-updated Kitchen w/ a small eat-in space- brand new appliances, flooring, & cabinets, lighting, .... Master suite includes walk-in closet, hardwood floors, 3/4 bath fully renovated. Additional hall bath fully updated completes the main level. Large yard w/ sprinklers, large cement back patio w/ fence. Downstairs includes laundry area w/ sink, workshop, mechanicals, toilet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 S Tucson Way have any available units?
332 S Tucson Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 332 S Tucson Way have?
Some of 332 S Tucson Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 S Tucson Way currently offering any rent specials?
332 S Tucson Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 S Tucson Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 332 S Tucson Way is pet friendly.
Does 332 S Tucson Way offer parking?
Yes, 332 S Tucson Way offers parking.
Does 332 S Tucson Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 332 S Tucson Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 S Tucson Way have a pool?
No, 332 S Tucson Way does not have a pool.
Does 332 S Tucson Way have accessible units?
No, 332 S Tucson Way does not have accessible units.
Does 332 S Tucson Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 332 S Tucson Way has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
