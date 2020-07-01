332 S Tucson Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated w/ main level living! This 3 Beds & 2 Baths home is Move-In ready that is in a very desirable area centrally located inside of I-225. This Ranch home is in a nice & quiet area w/ full basement & large yard. Main level has 3 bedrooms w/ hardwood floors, Dining & Living rooms w/ new carpeting, remodeled-updated Kitchen w/ a small eat-in space- brand new appliances, flooring, & cabinets, lighting, .... Master suite includes walk-in closet, hardwood floors, 3/4 bath fully renovated. Additional hall bath fully updated completes the main level. Large yard w/ sprinklers, large cement back patio w/ fence. Downstairs includes laundry area w/ sink, workshop, mechanicals, toilet.