Last updated August 28 2019 at 8:13 AM

3258 S Zeno Ct Apt J

3258 South Zeno Court · No Longer Available
Location

3258 South Zeno Court, Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This condo has TALL, wide-open ceilings throughout the unit to give this unit the SPACIOUS feeling that make it feel like a massive space. The open floor plan between the kitchen and the living room gives you plenty of space to live and entertain. The kitchen has plenty of storage space and clean, white appliances are included with rental including dishwasher and microwave. Comfy carpeting fills most of the living space. Two ample size bedroom has good closet space and those tall vaulted ceilings continue in this room. Check out our Virtual Tour below to get a 360 tour of this property at our website -- PMIelevation.

There is a one-car garage to keep your car out of the Colorado weather. There is a porch off the front door entry as well.

This property is located within the Cherry Creek school district and near shops and restaurants of Seven Hills Plaza and Aurora Highlands Shopping Center. The HOA community of Stone Canyon includes a Pool for all residents.

Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Gas, Electric), Sewer/Water/Trash are included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Sorry, No Pets / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $9.95 Tenant Benefits Package including Emergency Service and Resident Portal Fee per Month / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:
http://pmielevation.info/3258-S-ZENO-CT-UNIT-J-VIRTUAL-TOUR

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.
PMI ELEVATION
13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124
720-744-0790
WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3258 S Zeno Ct Apt J have any available units?
3258 S Zeno Ct Apt J doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3258 S Zeno Ct Apt J have?
Some of 3258 S Zeno Ct Apt J's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3258 S Zeno Ct Apt J currently offering any rent specials?
3258 S Zeno Ct Apt J is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3258 S Zeno Ct Apt J pet-friendly?
No, 3258 S Zeno Ct Apt J is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 3258 S Zeno Ct Apt J offer parking?
Yes, 3258 S Zeno Ct Apt J offers parking.
Does 3258 S Zeno Ct Apt J have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3258 S Zeno Ct Apt J offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3258 S Zeno Ct Apt J have a pool?
Yes, 3258 S Zeno Ct Apt J has a pool.
Does 3258 S Zeno Ct Apt J have accessible units?
No, 3258 S Zeno Ct Apt J does not have accessible units.
Does 3258 S Zeno Ct Apt J have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3258 S Zeno Ct Apt J has units with dishwashers.
