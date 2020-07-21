3258 S Zeno Ct Apt J

Amenities

This condo has TALL, wide-open ceilings throughout the unit to give this unit the SPACIOUS feeling that make it feel like a massive space. The open floor plan between the kitchen and the living room gives you plenty of space to live and entertain. The kitchen has plenty of storage space and clean, white appliances are included with rental including dishwasher and microwave. Comfy carpeting fills most of the living space. Two ample size bedroom has good closet space and those tall vaulted ceilings continue in this room. Check out our Virtual Tour below to get a 360 tour of this property at our website -- PMIelevation.



There is a one-car garage to keep your car out of the Colorado weather. There is a porch off the front door entry as well.



This property is located within the Cherry Creek school district and near shops and restaurants of Seven Hills Plaza and Aurora Highlands Shopping Center. The HOA community of Stone Canyon includes a Pool for all residents.



Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Gas, Electric), Sewer/Water/Trash are included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Sorry, No Pets / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $9.95 Tenant Benefits Package including Emergency Service and Resident Portal Fee per Month / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.



