3195 Victor St
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:14 AM

3195 Victor St

3195 Victor Street · No Longer Available
Location

3195 Victor Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Morris Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
This homes features beautiful wood flooring, carpeted bedrooms, an alley kitchen with updated appliances, spacious living room with a lovely brick fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3195 Victor St have any available units?
3195 Victor St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3195 Victor St have?
Some of 3195 Victor St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3195 Victor St currently offering any rent specials?
3195 Victor St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3195 Victor St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3195 Victor St is pet friendly.
Does 3195 Victor St offer parking?
Yes, 3195 Victor St offers parking.
Does 3195 Victor St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3195 Victor St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3195 Victor St have a pool?
No, 3195 Victor St does not have a pool.
Does 3195 Victor St have accessible units?
No, 3195 Victor St does not have accessible units.
Does 3195 Victor St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3195 Victor St does not have units with dishwashers.

