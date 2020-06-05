All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3176 Vaughn St.

3176 Vaughn Street · No Longer Available
Location

3176 Vaughn Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Morris Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Home - Full Basement - Huge Yard - Nice all brick ranch style home in Morris Heights. Hardwood floors on main level, updated kitchen. 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom on the main level, as well as a living room with a large window for tons of natural light, and a dining room area off the kitchen with a sliding glass door access to the backyard patio. Full finished basement with large family room, storage room, full bathroom, and 4th non-conforming bedroom. Covered deck in the backyard for summer time enjoyment, roomy single car garage, large backyard, and a quiet neighborhood. Easy access to Fitzsimmons, bus stops, light rail, I-70 and I-225

No Section 8 is accepted, sorry.
$45 application fee per applicant/ occupant over the age of 18 who will be residing in the property. Deposit equals one month's rent for well qualified applicants.
To view our rental criteria or apply online, please visit www.DenverRealtyGroup.com/vacancies. Call today for a personal showing! 970 205-9907 - Rich

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4436665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3176 Vaughn St. have any available units?
3176 Vaughn St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3176 Vaughn St. have?
Some of 3176 Vaughn St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3176 Vaughn St. currently offering any rent specials?
3176 Vaughn St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3176 Vaughn St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3176 Vaughn St. is pet friendly.
Does 3176 Vaughn St. offer parking?
Yes, 3176 Vaughn St. does offer parking.
Does 3176 Vaughn St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3176 Vaughn St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3176 Vaughn St. have a pool?
No, 3176 Vaughn St. does not have a pool.
Does 3176 Vaughn St. have accessible units?
No, 3176 Vaughn St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3176 Vaughn St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3176 Vaughn St. has units with dishwashers.
