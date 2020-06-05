3176 Vaughn St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage pet friendly

Beautiful Home - Full Basement - Huge Yard - Nice all brick ranch style home in Morris Heights. Hardwood floors on main level, updated kitchen. 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom on the main level, as well as a living room with a large window for tons of natural light, and a dining room area off the kitchen with a sliding glass door access to the backyard patio. Full finished basement with large family room, storage room, full bathroom, and 4th non-conforming bedroom. Covered deck in the backyard for summer time enjoyment, roomy single car garage, large backyard, and a quiet neighborhood. Easy access to Fitzsimmons, bus stops, light rail, I-70 and I-225



No Section 8 is accepted, sorry.

$45 application fee per applicant/ occupant over the age of 18 who will be residing in the property. Deposit equals one month's rent for well qualified applicants.

To view our rental criteria or apply online, please visit www.DenverRealtyGroup.com/vacancies. Call today for a personal showing! 970 205-9907 - Rich



No Cats Allowed



