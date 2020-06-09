All apartments in Aurora
3159 South Sedalia Way
3159 South Sedalia Way

3159 South Sedalia Way · No Longer Available
Location

3159 South Sedalia Way, Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights

Short term lease available on deeply discounted beautiful home in Hutchinson Heights subdivision! - This tri-level brick house has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a basement. The house features a private large backyard for enjoying sunny days and has two car attached garage. You'll appreciate the extra details and extra efforts that went into creating a fantastic home for you.

Hutchinson Heights is a family neighborhood located just 3 miles east of Cherry Creek State Park. The house is on a quiet street, centrally located to schools, grocery, and shopping.

This house is available and ready for move in with a lease that ends in June of 2020. We can make this nice house available so you can view the property in person to determine if the size and space of the property are acceptable to your needs and wants before paying an application fee. Please bring all decision makers to see it.

* Rent is $2050 a month, but you can qualify for a $75 per month discount, making rent only $1975 a month if you do basic care and pay on time.
* $250 non-refundable move-in pet fee and $35 monthly rent for each pet. Sorry, but no Pit Bulls, Pit mixes or cats allowed.
* Non-refundable application fee of $25 per adult. You are welcome to review our property and feel free to ask us any questions prior to submitting your application.
* No smoking allowed.
* Residents pay utilities.
* Renter's Insurance is required.
* Renter's Insurance should cover all dogs for those with pets.
* Washer/Dryer for rent at $35 per month (subject to availability)
* Garage included
* Performance Bonus Deposit ($2050) plus 1st month's rent ($1975) must be paid in Cash prior to move in via Electronic Cash Payment or bank deposit

We will accept the first qualified tenant who submits a full application and meets our application and income criteria.
For questions or to schedule a showing, Send a tour request and include your answers to the following questions:

1. How many adults/kids/pets?
2. When would you like to move in?
3. How long would you like to stay?
4. When will you have the cash needed to move in?
5. What are you paying now?
6. Tell me about any criminal or eviction history.
7. Credit score of all adults.
8. Total income (from all sources) for the household.

*Note:
Credit score of 650 is preferred. Lower scores approved with additional refundable deposit. Please check your email or phone once you send your inquiry for showing instructions. We look forward to working with you!

Lots of scams exist with rental properties. Ask us for our title company, located in Lakewood, and call them to confirm we are the owners and we are real people who live in Denver. If someone cant provide a reference from a title company they cant prove to you they own the house-dont give them money! Check us, dont believe our word, its ok we want you to verify its legitimate.

Video link from the owner https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S6l7TvkqwCY

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4325333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3159 South Sedalia Way have any available units?
3159 South Sedalia Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 3159 South Sedalia Way currently offering any rent specials?
3159 South Sedalia Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3159 South Sedalia Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3159 South Sedalia Way is pet friendly.
Does 3159 South Sedalia Way offer parking?
Yes, 3159 South Sedalia Way offers parking.
Does 3159 South Sedalia Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3159 South Sedalia Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3159 South Sedalia Way have a pool?
No, 3159 South Sedalia Way does not have a pool.
Does 3159 South Sedalia Way have accessible units?
No, 3159 South Sedalia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3159 South Sedalia Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3159 South Sedalia Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3159 South Sedalia Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3159 South Sedalia Way does not have units with air conditioning.
