3144 S Wheeling Way #305

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spectacular Heather Gardens 2 bedroom, assigned and covered parking 55+ community - Spectacular location in Heather Gardens with assigned, covered parking in the garage across the street from the unit.



Located on the 3rd floor with brand new paint, new carpet, and new vinyl flooring throughout!



Spacious and flowing floor plan featuring a kitchen with oak cabinetry, and all appliances included. Open to the dining and living room. Bonus family room, office, or den just off the living room. One of the only units with access to the enclosed lanai (back porch) from both the living and family room. Large sliding door closet at entry and pantry closet in the kitchen.



The master suite is decked out with a walk-in shower and a large walk-in closet. The guest bedroom could easily be used as a home office. Full guest bath in the hallway plus expansive walk-in storage closet.



Excellent location close to public transportation, light rail, buses, restaurants, shopping, downtown, or the DTC. Age-restricted 55+ community with unparalleled amenities and event schedule.



Heat, water, sewer, and trash Included

Non-smoking residence

No pets allowed

Tenant pays electric

Must be 55 years of age or older to reside in the community

Ready for immediate possession



For more information or to schedule a property showing you may:



1. TEXT: Your name along with the Address you are interested in (3441 Wheeling Way #305) to 877-428-2568



2. VISIT: http://www.propertiespluscolorado.com to apply for the property or for more information.



3. CALL: Properties Plus, LLC directly at 303-327-6583.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5084092)