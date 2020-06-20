3121 South Kalispell Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground garage

This beautifully renovated, spacious house located in Aurora, CO 80013.

Has a hardwood floors all around the house, with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main floor and one bedroom and 1,5 bathrooms downstairs. There is a huge entertainment room in the basement with wet bar. Kitchen has a gas range with oven, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Has 2 car attached garage.

This house has 2,686 square foot of leaving space and huge backyard with 0.25 acre lot. With lots of paved parking space on the backyard and front yard for your RV or boat.

Nearby schools include Meadowood Christian School, Dartmouth Elementary School and Yale Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Natural Grocers, Gas & Food Mart Aurora and Walmart Neighborhood Market.

It is near Meadowood Park, Crestridge Park and Kalispell Park.

You will love making this beautiful house your new home!

Very spacious house 2900sq feet with 4 bedroom 2 full bath upstairs and one bedroom and 1,5 bath downstairs. Has two-car garage, a covered entrance, and charming curb appeal. There is a spacious fenced backyard for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior is lined with hardwood-style flooring, a cozy fireplace, and the bedrooms are lit with ample amounts of natural lighting.

Additionally,

Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances.

Washer and dryer are included.

Central Heating and AC

Near the Meadowood Recreation Center, play grounds, parks and convenience stores.



Is a MUST SEE PROPERTY