Last updated June 3 2020 at 3:21 AM

3121 South Kalispell Street

3121 South Kalispell Street · (719) 237-8353
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3121 South Kalispell Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Meadow Wood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 17

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
This beautifully renovated, spacious house located in Aurora, CO 80013.
Has a hardwood floors all around the house, with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main floor and one bedroom and 1,5 bathrooms downstairs. There is a huge entertainment room in the basement with wet bar. Kitchen has a gas range with oven, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Has 2 car attached garage.
This house has 2,686 square foot of leaving space and huge backyard with 0.25 acre lot. With lots of paved parking space on the backyard and front yard for your RV or boat.
Nearby schools include Meadowood Christian School, Dartmouth Elementary School and Yale Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Natural Grocers, Gas & Food Mart Aurora and Walmart Neighborhood Market.
It is near Meadowood Park, Crestridge Park and Kalispell Park.
You will love making this beautiful house your new home!
Very spacious house 2900sq feet with 4 bedroom 2 full bath upstairs and one bedroom and 1,5 bath downstairs. Has two-car garage, a covered entrance, and charming curb appeal. There is a spacious fenced backyard for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior is lined with hardwood-style flooring, a cozy fireplace, and the bedrooms are lit with ample amounts of natural lighting.
Additionally,
Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances.
Washer and dryer are included.
Central Heating and AC
Near the Meadowood Recreation Center, play grounds, parks and convenience stores.

Is a MUST SEE PROPERTY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3121 South Kalispell Street have any available units?
3121 South Kalispell Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3121 South Kalispell Street have?
Some of 3121 South Kalispell Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3121 South Kalispell Street currently offering any rent specials?
3121 South Kalispell Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3121 South Kalispell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3121 South Kalispell Street is pet friendly.
Does 3121 South Kalispell Street offer parking?
Yes, 3121 South Kalispell Street does offer parking.
Does 3121 South Kalispell Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3121 South Kalispell Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3121 South Kalispell Street have a pool?
No, 3121 South Kalispell Street does not have a pool.
Does 3121 South Kalispell Street have accessible units?
No, 3121 South Kalispell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3121 South Kalispell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3121 South Kalispell Street has units with dishwashers.
