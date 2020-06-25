Amenities

pet friendly garage gym fireplace extra storage

297 S Ursula Street Available 04/20/19 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home - Very spacious home in Aurora. Large windows throughout home. Older style home with plenty of character. Perfect for entertaining. Great natural light. Master bedroom with private bath and fireplace. Two additional bedrooms upstairs with full bath. Large backyard and attached garage.

Unfinished basement great for home gym or additional storage.

Home will be vacant as of April 20th and available for move in. Please do not disturb tenants. Showings are by appointment only.



Dogs are welcomed. Cats not accepted.

Please no Section 8 inquires.



