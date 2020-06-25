All apartments in Aurora
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:33 AM

297 S Ursula Street

297 South Ursula Street · No Longer Available
Location

297 South Ursula Street, Aurora, CO 80012
Aurora Hills Golf Course

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
Property Amenities
gym
garage
pet friendly
297 S Ursula Street Available 04/20/19 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home - Very spacious home in Aurora. Large windows throughout home. Older style home with plenty of character. Perfect for entertaining. Great natural light. Master bedroom with private bath and fireplace. Two additional bedrooms upstairs with full bath. Large backyard and attached garage.
Unfinished basement great for home gym or additional storage.
Home will be vacant as of April 20th and available for move in. Please do not disturb tenants. Showings are by appointment only.

Dogs are welcomed. Cats not accepted.
Please no Section 8 inquires.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4790281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 297 S Ursula Street have any available units?
297 S Ursula Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 297 S Ursula Street have?
Some of 297 S Ursula Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 297 S Ursula Street currently offering any rent specials?
297 S Ursula Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 297 S Ursula Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 297 S Ursula Street is pet friendly.
Does 297 S Ursula Street offer parking?
Yes, 297 S Ursula Street offers parking.
Does 297 S Ursula Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 297 S Ursula Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 297 S Ursula Street have a pool?
No, 297 S Ursula Street does not have a pool.
Does 297 S Ursula Street have accessible units?
No, 297 S Ursula Street does not have accessible units.
Does 297 S Ursula Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 297 S Ursula Street does not have units with dishwashers.
