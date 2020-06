2862 S. Idalia Street

Amenities

Meadowood 4 Bed, 2 Bath Home (Available Immediately) - Welcome Home To Meadowood! This 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Offers Fresh Paint Throughout, Low Maintenance Front Yard And Large Family Room With Fire Place. Home Has 2 Bedrooms On Top Level And 2 Bedrooms In Finished Basement. No Neighbors Behind You. Only Medium & Smaller Dogs Allowed. Sorry, No Section 8 Waivers Allowed. Minimum Credit Score Required To Apply Is 640.



This Home Is Professionally Marketed And Managed By Justin Sadler Of Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - A Colorado Real Estate And Property Management Company.



No Cats Allowed



