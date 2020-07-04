Rent Calculator
Home
Aurora, CO
2703 South Pitkin Street
Last updated April 11 2020 at 7:07 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2703 South Pitkin Street
2703 South Pitkin Street
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2703 South Pitkin Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Master room with private bathroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2703 South Pitkin Street have any available units?
2703 South Pitkin Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Aurora, CO
.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out rental trends.
Aurora Rent Report
.
Is 2703 South Pitkin Street currently offering any rent specials?
2703 South Pitkin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2703 South Pitkin Street pet-friendly?
No, 2703 South Pitkin Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Aurora
.
Does 2703 South Pitkin Street offer parking?
No, 2703 South Pitkin Street does not offer parking.
Does 2703 South Pitkin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2703 South Pitkin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2703 South Pitkin Street have a pool?
No, 2703 South Pitkin Street does not have a pool.
Does 2703 South Pitkin Street have accessible units?
No, 2703 South Pitkin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2703 South Pitkin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2703 South Pitkin Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2703 South Pitkin Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2703 South Pitkin Street has units with air conditioning.
