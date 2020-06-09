26614 E. Indore Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Like New Southshore Home For Rent 80016 - To schedule a showing, visit: https://propalliance.com/available-rentals/aurora/



Quick Move In available in this like new home. With just one year lived in, you will appreciate the fine finishes throughout and gourmet kitchen. Large living room that opens up to the kithcen. Nice easy to maintain fenced backyard. 4 Bedrooms and laundry up stairs. Oversize masterbedroom will make this a great home for you.



Located in the fantastic Southshore neighborhood, close to Cherry Creek Schools K-12, shopping, resturants, and the Aurora Reservoir. Brand new neighbohood and also close to Southlands shopping center as well as E470 and DIA.



To schedule a showing, visit: https://propalliance.com/available-rentals/aurora/



No Cats Allowed



