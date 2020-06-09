All apartments in Aurora
26614 E. Indore Avenue

26614 East Indore Avenue · (720) 580-0303
Location

26614 East Indore Avenue, Aurora, CO 80016

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 26614 E. Indore Avenue · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2444 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Like New Southshore Home For Rent 80016 - To schedule a showing, visit: https://propalliance.com/available-rentals/aurora/

Quick Move In available in this like new home. With just one year lived in, you will appreciate the fine finishes throughout and gourmet kitchen. Large living room that opens up to the kithcen. Nice easy to maintain fenced backyard. 4 Bedrooms and laundry up stairs. Oversize masterbedroom will make this a great home for you.

Located in the fantastic Southshore neighborhood, close to Cherry Creek Schools K-12, shopping, resturants, and the Aurora Reservoir. Brand new neighbohood and also close to Southlands shopping center as well as E470 and DIA.

To schedule a showing, visit: https://propalliance.com/available-rentals/aurora/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5793944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26614 E. Indore Avenue have any available units?
26614 E. Indore Avenue has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 26614 E. Indore Avenue have?
Some of 26614 E. Indore Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26614 E. Indore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
26614 E. Indore Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26614 E. Indore Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 26614 E. Indore Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 26614 E. Indore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 26614 E. Indore Avenue does offer parking.
Does 26614 E. Indore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26614 E. Indore Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26614 E. Indore Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 26614 E. Indore Avenue has a pool.
Does 26614 E. Indore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 26614 E. Indore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 26614 E. Indore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26614 E. Indore Avenue has units with dishwashers.
