2645 South Troy Court
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:40 PM

2645 South Troy Court

2645 South Troy Court · No Longer Available
Location

2645 South Troy Court, Aurora, CO 80014
East Ridge - Ptarmigan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
*** CAN COME FURNISHED WITH AN ADDITIONAL COST ***

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Aurora will welcome you with 2,700 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include an open floor plan, lots of natural light, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the patio, community pool or club house. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Westerly Creek Trail, and Jewell Westlands Park. Also nearby Popeys, Sams, Panera Bread, Texas Roadhouse, Target, Towncenter at Aurora, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225 and RTD Light Rail.

Nearby schools include Eastridge Community Elementary School, Prairie Middle School, and Overland High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes sewer and trash.

*** CAN COME FURNISHED WITH AN ADDITIONAL COST ***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

