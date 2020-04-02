2645 South Troy Court

Amenities

*** CAN COME FURNISHED WITH AN ADDITIONAL COST ***



This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Aurora will welcome you with 2,700 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include an open floor plan, lots of natural light, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the patio, community pool or club house. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Westerly Creek Trail, and Jewell Westlands Park. Also nearby Popeys, Sams, Panera Bread, Texas Roadhouse, Target, Towncenter at Aurora, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225 and RTD Light Rail.



Nearby schools include Eastridge Community Elementary School, Prairie Middle School, and Overland High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes sewer and trash.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



