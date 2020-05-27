All apartments in Aurora
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:49 AM

25951 East 3rd Place

25951 East 3rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

25951 East 3rd Place, Aurora, CO 80018
Adonea

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch style house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room. The inviting living room offers ample room to relax by the fireplace! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25951 East 3rd Place have any available units?
25951 East 3rd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 25951 East 3rd Place currently offering any rent specials?
25951 East 3rd Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25951 East 3rd Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 25951 East 3rd Place is pet friendly.
Does 25951 East 3rd Place offer parking?
No, 25951 East 3rd Place does not offer parking.
Does 25951 East 3rd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25951 East 3rd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25951 East 3rd Place have a pool?
No, 25951 East 3rd Place does not have a pool.
Does 25951 East 3rd Place have accessible units?
No, 25951 East 3rd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 25951 East 3rd Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 25951 East 3rd Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25951 East 3rd Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 25951 East 3rd Place does not have units with air conditioning.
