Aurora, CO
25914 E.1st Place
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

25914 E.1st Place

25914 E 1st Pl · No Longer Available
Location

25914 E 1st Pl, Aurora, CO 80018
Adonea

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Very Nice 4 Bed, 3 Bath Home In Adonea! Close To Buckley AFB, E-470, DIA And Highly Acclaimed Vista PEAK Prep School! - Welcome to Adonea! Located East of Buckley Air Force Base, This 4 Bedroom Home offers 3 Bathrooms, Just Under 1850 Finished Sq Ft, Vaulted Ceilings, and Attached 2-Car Garage! Main Floor Bedroom with French Doors may double as a Study! Cook and Entertain in the Spacious, Open Kitchen and Family Room Design. Plenty of Storage and Exercise Space in Unfinished Basement! Walking distance to the highly acclaimed Vista PEAK Preparatory School! Community Pool, A/C! Washer and Dryer Included! Dogs may be accepted on a case-by-case basis. Sorry, no cats.

No Section 8 or Housing Vouchers Accepted.

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee

This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management & Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM).

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
