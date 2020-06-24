25914 E.1st Place

Amenities

Very Nice 4 Bed, 3 Bath Home In Adonea! Close To Buckley AFB, E-470, DIA And Highly Acclaimed Vista PEAK Prep School! - Welcome to Adonea! Located East of Buckley Air Force Base, This 4 Bedroom Home offers 3 Bathrooms, Just Under 1850 Finished Sq Ft, Vaulted Ceilings, and Attached 2-Car Garage! Main Floor Bedroom with French Doors may double as a Study! Cook and Entertain in the Spacious, Open Kitchen and Family Room Design. Plenty of Storage and Exercise Space in Unfinished Basement! Walking distance to the highly acclaimed Vista PEAK Preparatory School! Community Pool, A/C! Washer and Dryer Included! Dogs may be accepted on a case-by-case basis. Sorry, no cats.



No Section 8 or Housing Vouchers Accepted.



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History

Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee

$250.00 non-refundable pet fee



